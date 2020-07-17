Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the medical technology company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

Hill-Rom has increased its dividend by an average of 23.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Hill-Rom has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hill-Rom to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $111.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.98.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRC. UBS Group cut their target price on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $250,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,747 shares of company stock worth $1,657,089 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.