HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Shares Gap Up to $0.29

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.29. HighPoint Resources shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 3,165,918 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on HPR. ValuEngine upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on HighPoint Resources to $1.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $68.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $79.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.50 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 245.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,922,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 476,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 197,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 249,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 47,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 71,244 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

