Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HXL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $68.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Hexcel by 74.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 118.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

