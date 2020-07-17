Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hexcel in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Hexcel from $68.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

HXL opened at $45.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Hexcel by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,876,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,867 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $54,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $81,994,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,768,000 after purchasing an additional 856,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,408,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,361,000 after purchasing an additional 538,407 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.