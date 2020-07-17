Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) vs. InPlay Oil (NYSE:IPOOF) Head-To-Head Survey

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) and InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and InPlay Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helmerich & Payne -19.47% 2.64% 1.80% InPlay Oil -185.12% -43.92% -21.69%

92.0% of Helmerich & Payne shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Helmerich & Payne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Helmerich & Payne and InPlay Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helmerich & Payne 2 9 11 0 2.41 InPlay Oil 0 1 0 0 2.00

Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus price target of $28.34, indicating a potential upside of 46.29%. Given Helmerich & Payne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Helmerich & Payne is more favorable than InPlay Oil.

Volatility & Risk

Helmerich & Payne has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InPlay Oil has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and InPlay Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helmerich & Payne $2.80 billion 0.74 -$33.66 million $1.75 11.07 InPlay Oil $52.15 million 0.18 -$20.23 million N/A N/A

InPlay Oil has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Helmerich & Payne.

Summary

Helmerich & Payne beats InPlay Oil on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 299 land rigs in the U.S., 31 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta. Inplay Oil Corp. is based in Calgary, Canada.

