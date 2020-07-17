Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CFO Brian Grass Sells 4,310 Shares

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CFO Brian Grass sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $888,118.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $195.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CL King upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

