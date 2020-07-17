Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CFO Brian Grass Sells 4,310 Shares

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CFO Brian Grass sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $888,118.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of HELE stock opened at $195.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93.
Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
