HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €60.00 by UBS Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €61.71 ($69.34).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HEI opened at €52.86 ($59.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €29.00 ($32.58) and a 12-month high of €70.38 ($79.08).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.