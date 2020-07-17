HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €52.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €52.00 ($58.43) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €61.71 ($69.34).

ETR HEI opened at €52.86 ($59.39) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €29.00 ($32.58) and a 12-month high of €70.38 ($79.08). The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

