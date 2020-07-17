Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.23

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 12438900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on HL shares. B. Riley raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.38 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,264,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,997 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,429,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,440,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 726,415 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,641,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 913,230 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

