Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.39 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTLD. BidaskClub cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.