Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.07.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.48.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 38.74% and a positive return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $28,507.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,844.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 24,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $739,279.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,162 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,815 shares of company stock worth $6,914,835. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 720.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,178,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,031 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 59.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,160,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after acquiring an additional 431,183 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 503.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,111,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after buying an additional 927,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 77.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,289,000 after buying an additional 472,962 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 25.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,061,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after buying an additional 212,833 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

