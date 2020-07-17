Head-To-Head Survey: Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) & InterGroup (NYSE:INTG)

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) and InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Phoenix Tree alerts:

This table compares Phoenix Tree and InterGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A InterGroup -1.68% -4.55% -0.41%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Phoenix Tree and InterGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix Tree 0 0 0 0 N/A InterGroup 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Phoenix Tree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of InterGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.5% of InterGroup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phoenix Tree and InterGroup’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix Tree $1.02 billion 3.07 -$493.38 million N/A N/A InterGroup $74.75 million 0.79 $1.46 million N/A N/A

InterGroup has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phoenix Tree.

Summary

Phoenix Tree beats InterGroup on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phoenix Tree

Danke, one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, is redefining the residential rental market through technology and aims to help people live better. Empowered by data, technology, and a large-scale apartment network, Danke's vibrant and expanding ecosystem connects and benefits property owners, residents and third-party service providers, and delivers quality and best-in-class services through an innovative "new rental" business model featuring centralization, standardization, and a seamless online experience. Danke was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. For more information, please visit www.danke.com.

About InterGroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center. As of June 30, 2018, it owned, managed, and invested in real estate consisted of 20 properties, which included 16 apartment complexes, 3 single-family houses as strategic investments, and 1 commercial real estate property located in the United States. In addition, the company invests in multi-family and commercial real estate properties; and owns approximately 2 acres of unimproved land in Maui, Hawaii. Further, it invests in instruments, corporate debt and equity securities, publicly traded investment funds, mortgage backed securities, securities issued by REIT's, and other companies which invest primarily in real estate. The InterGroup Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.