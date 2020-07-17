Head to Head Survey: ENI (NYSE:E) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and ENI (NYSE:E) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENI has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

98.6% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of ENI shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Talos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talos Energy and ENI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $927.62 million 0.60 $58.73 million $3.56 2.40 ENI $79.58 billion 0.46 $165.76 million $1.79 11.25

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Talos Energy. Talos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and ENI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy 34.82% 17.40% 7.17% ENI -5.78% 3.97% 1.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Talos Energy and ENI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 8 0 3.00 ENI 3 6 2 0 1.91

Talos Energy currently has a consensus price target of $19.38, suggesting a potential upside of 127.14%. ENI has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.58%. Given Talos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than ENI.

Summary

Talos Energy beats ENI on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates. It also supplies, trades in, and markets gas and electricity; transports international gas; supplies crude oil; and refines and markets petroleum products at retail and wholesale markets primarily in Italy and rest of Europe. In addition, the company engages in the commodity risk management and asset-backed trading activities; and production of various chemicals, including olefins and aromatics, basic intermediate products, polystyrenes, elastomers, and polyethylene in Italy and Western Europe. Further, it is involved in commodity trading and derivatives. Eni S.p.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.