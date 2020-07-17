Head-To-Head Review: Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) vs. Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Verona Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Verona Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Verona Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$197.56 million ($1.59) -18.96 Verona Pharma N/A N/A -$14.99 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Iovance Biotherapeutics and Verona Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 0 13 0 3.00 Verona Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $44.42, indicating a potential upside of 47.37%. Given Iovance Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iovance Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Verona Pharma.

Volatility and Risk

Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verona Pharma has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Verona Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -71.12% -62.87% Verona Pharma N/A -338.27% -95.71%

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics beats Verona Pharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145, an autologous adoptive cell therapy to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has research collaboration and clinical grant agreements with Moffitt to evaluate TIL therapy in a clinical trial that combines TIL with nivolumab in NSCLC; strategic alliance agreement with M.D. Anderson Cancer Center to conduct clinical and preclinical research studies; strategic alliance agreement with Roswell Park Cancer Institute to conduct a clinical research study of TIL therapy in bladder cancer; collaboration agreement with MedImmune to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; preclinical research collaboration with the Ohio State University; and a preclinical research collaboration with Cellectis S.A. to investigate transcription activator-like effector nucleases. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Verona Pharma

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

