Head-To-Head Comparison: Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) & Vapotherm (OTCMKTS:VAPO)

Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Valeritas and Vapotherm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valeritas 0 2 0 0 2.00 Vapotherm 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valeritas presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,900.00%. Vapotherm has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.16%. Given Valeritas’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Valeritas is more favorable than Vapotherm.

Risk and Volatility

Valeritas has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vapotherm has a beta of -1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 245% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Valeritas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Vapotherm shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Valeritas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Vapotherm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Valeritas and Vapotherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeritas N/A N/A N/A Vapotherm -94.57% -109.58% -49.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valeritas and Vapotherm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeritas $26.40 million 0.01 -$45.93 million N/A N/A Vapotherm $48.10 million 22.18 -$51.06 million ($2.74) -18.28

Valeritas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vapotherm.

Summary

Valeritas beats Vapotherm on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valeritas Company Profile

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit and Q50 compressor; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.

