Head to Head Comparison: Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) & Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR)

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Security National Financial and Golden Bull’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 3.45% 5.58% 0.83% Golden Bull N/A N/A N/A

25.7% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Golden Bull shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Security National Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Security National Financial and Golden Bull’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $283.06 million 0.40 $10.89 million N/A N/A Golden Bull $4.59 million 6.68 -$6.79 million N/A N/A

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Bull.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Security National Financial and Golden Bull, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Bull 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Security National Financial has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Bull has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Security National Financial beats Golden Bull on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. The Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah; and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Golden Bull Company Profile

Golden Bull Limited operates as an online finance marketplace company in the People's Republic of China. The company's online marketplace connects individual lenders with individual and small business borrowers for short-term loans. It also provides investment and financing consultancy, and technical services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

