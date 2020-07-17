Head-To-Head Comparison: Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) versus Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NASDAQ:PEI)

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) and Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medalist Diversified REIT $8.27 million 1.01 -$3.02 million N/A N/A Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. $336.79 million 0.30 -$10.87 million $1.05 1.24

Medalist Diversified REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.0%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medalist Diversified REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Medalist Diversified REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medalist Diversified REIT -43.80% -18.76% -5.32% Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. -2.88% -2.17% -0.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Medalist Diversified REIT and Pennsylvania R.E.I.T., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. 3 0 0 0 1.00

Medalist Diversified REIT currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 98.86%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 84.62%. Given Medalist Diversified REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Medalist Diversified REIT is more favorable than Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Volatility & Risk

Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medalist Diversified REIT beats Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

There is no company description available for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. Since 2012, the Company has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures.

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.