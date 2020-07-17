Head-To-Head Comparison: CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) & Potlatchdeltic (OTCMKTS:PCH)

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) and CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Potlatchdeltic and CV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Potlatchdeltic $827.10 million 3.31 $55.66 million $0.80 51.09 CV $8.64 million N/A -$9.35 million N/A N/A

Potlatchdeltic has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Potlatchdeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Potlatchdeltic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of CV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Potlatchdeltic and CV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Potlatchdeltic 0 0 4 0 3.00 CV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Potlatchdeltic currently has a consensus price target of $43.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.05%. Given Potlatchdeltic’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Potlatchdeltic is more favorable than CV.

Profitability

This table compares Potlatchdeltic and CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Potlatchdeltic 3.78% 5.28% 2.86% CV N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Potlatchdeltic has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Potlatchdeltic beats CV on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources.

CV Company Profile

CV Holdings, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on the acquisition and management of residential non-performing loans and REO properties in the United States. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Realty Finance Corp. and changed its name to CV Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. CV Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

