Head-To-Head Analysis: Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) vs. UMB Financial (OTCMKTS:UMBF)

Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of UMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of UMB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A UMB Financial 14.24% 7.17% 0.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and UMB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UMB Financial $1.29 billion 1.83 $243.60 million $4.99 9.82

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pioneer Bankshares and UMB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A UMB Financial 1 0 1 0 2.00

UMB Financial has a consensus price target of $67.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.76%. Given UMB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Volatility and Risk

Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. UMB Financial pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Summary

UMB Financial beats Pioneer Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise automobile loans, dealer loans, personal installment and single-pay loans, mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity line of credit, and credit cards; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction. The company also provides personal and business debit cards; safe deposit boxes, travelers cheques, and notary public and medallion guarantee; remote deposit capture; and merchant services. In addition, it offers investment products, which include individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services; and financial advisory services. Further, the company provides insurance products, such as homeowners, automobile, life, and health insurance; and real estate, professional liability, personal injury, and workman's compensation insurance. It operates branch offices in Stanley, Luray, Shenandoah, Harrisonburg, Stanardsville, Charlottesville, and Ruckersville. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Stanley, Virginia.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services. The Institutional Banking segment offers bond trading transactions, cash letter collections, investment portfolio accounting and safekeeping, asset/liability management reporting, and federal funds transactions; and fund administration and accounting, investor services and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, and alternative investment services. The Personal Banking segment provides deposit accounts, retail credit cards, installment loans, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgages, and small business loans, as well as call center, Internet banking and ATM network, private banking, brokerage, insurance, investment advisory, trust, and custody services. The Healthcare Services segment offers healthcare payment solutions comprising custodial services for health savings accounts, as well as private label and multipurpose debit cards. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. UMB Financial Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

