HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.90.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.07% and a negative net margin of 316.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $289,050.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $122,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,087,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $946,050. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,247,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,121 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,024,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $11,463,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 415.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 48,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.