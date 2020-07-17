HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised HAYS PLC/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HAYS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HAYS PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS HAYPY opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. HAYS PLC/ADR has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

