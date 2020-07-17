Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HCAP. TheStreet cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of HCAP stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Harvest Capital Credit had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 38.27%. The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 11,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,392.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,819 shares of company stock valued at $119,001. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Harvest Capital Credit at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

