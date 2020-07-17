Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.91. Hartford Financial Services Group also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.22-1.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:HIG opened at $40.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.