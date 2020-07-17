Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.22-1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.93. Hartford Financial Services Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.22 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIG. Atlantic Securities raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.38.

NYSE:HIG opened at $40.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.27. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

