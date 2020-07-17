Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend by an average of 39.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Hartford Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $40.41 on Friday. Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

