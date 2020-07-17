Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 22.29%.

Shares of OTCMKTS HARL opened at $22.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51. Harleysville Financial has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Harleysville Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

