Harleysville Financial Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:HARL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th.

HARL opened at $22.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51. Harleysville Financial has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Harleysville Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

