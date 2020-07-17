Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $354.80 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $357.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

