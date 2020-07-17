Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 999 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,431,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,152,000 after buying an additional 2,061,909 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,191.9% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 790,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,441,000 after purchasing an additional 729,367 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,478,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,070,000 after purchasing an additional 686,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,182,000 after purchasing an additional 486,277 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,394,000 after purchasing an additional 336,403 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $55.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average is $53.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $62.85.

