Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 9,777 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,777 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Suncor Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 20,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Shares of SU opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.42. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.77%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

