Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 654 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Spotify by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,661,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,651,000 after acquiring an additional 349,987 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 759,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,243,000 after acquiring an additional 309,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Spotify from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Spotify in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Spotify from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Spotify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.31.

NYSE SPOT opened at $258.50 on Friday. Spotify has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $285.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.02 and a 200-day moving average of $164.93. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

