Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 615 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,565,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after buying an additional 49,989 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL opened at $70.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.52. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

