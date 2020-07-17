Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,627,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 975,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,429,000 after buying an additional 262,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO opened at $295.63 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.85.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.