Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,955 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,928,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $333,488,000 after buying an additional 2,529,868 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 105.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,695,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $264,568,000 after buying an additional 2,409,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $413,569,000 after buying an additional 1,350,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,291,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,606,000 after buying an additional 1,200,358 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

