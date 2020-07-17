Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 409 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,788,000 after acquiring an additional 228,698 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $148.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.70. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.14.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

