Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,416 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $35.72 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $198.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

