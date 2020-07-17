Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 104 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 6.4% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $13,593,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $252,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total transaction of $17,760,171.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,405 shares of company stock worth $114,888,327. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $313.78 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $126.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.