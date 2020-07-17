Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 40,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $2,952,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,292,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 470,917 shares of company stock valued at $34,541,997. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

