Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $461,000 in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 323.5% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Twilio by 60.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Twilio from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.52.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $3,832,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $383,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 542,895 shares of company stock worth $105,192,942. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $224.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $247.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

