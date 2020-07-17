Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac stock opened at $133.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.64.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $623,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,312 shares in the company, valued at $13,542,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,278,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $6,187,435 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

