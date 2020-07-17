Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 97.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,771,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,305,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,821,000 after acquiring an additional 595,794 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,430,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,637,000 after acquiring an additional 49,165 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,335,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,425,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $217.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.52 and a 200 day moving average of $192.44. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $220.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.