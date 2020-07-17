Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.83.

NYSE NOC opened at $300.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $316.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.09. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

