Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $677,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,407,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,799,000 after buying an additional 2,359,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,485,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,009 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,368,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,211 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,460,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,844,000 after purchasing an additional 187,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,224,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,342,000 after purchasing an additional 370,156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

