Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $625,000 Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 335.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

DLTR opened at $95.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

