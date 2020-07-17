Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,182 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,145 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 237,520 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 637,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,821,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $92.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

