Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $442,000 Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 21.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $266.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.44 and a 200-day moving average of $251.02. The company has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.06.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

