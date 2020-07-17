Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $427,000 Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 758.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $156.61 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $157.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.92.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.70.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

