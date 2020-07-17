Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ASML by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $531,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in ASML by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 6,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $5,546,000. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $375.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.61 and a 200-day moving average of $305.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79. ASML Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $402.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 22.70%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.