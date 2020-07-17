Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,843,000 after purchasing an additional 306,093 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Target by 154.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340,745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $496,529,000 after purchasing an additional 202,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $684,508,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 20.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,137,000 after purchasing an additional 757,376 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $121.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.