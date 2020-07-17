Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 297,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,507,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 60,253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

NYSE CVX opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $165.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.79.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

